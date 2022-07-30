IDC says tablet shipment growth remained flat in Q2 YoY while Chromebooks declined sharply

The analyst firm, IDC, has reported that tablet shipments saw flat growth year-over-year while Chromebook shipments tanked. In Q2, the YoY growth on tablets was a meagre 0.15% and during the same period Chromebook growth fell to -51.4%. The biggest loser in the Chromebook segment was HP, who recorded a growth of -78.6%.

The top five tablet companies, and their year-over-year performance, are as follows:

Company

2Q22 Unit Shipments

2Q22 Market Share

2Q21 Unit Shipments

2Q21 Market Share

Year-Over-Year Growth

1. Apple

12.6

31.0%

12.9

32.0%

-2.89%

2. Samsung

 7.3

18.1%

8.2

20.3%

-10.63%

3. Amazon.com

5.5

13.6%

4.3

10.7%

26.92%

4. Lenovo

3.5

8.7%

 4.7

11.7%

-25.67%

5. Huawei

2.1

5.3%

 2.1

5.3%

-0.16%

Others

9.4

23.3%

 8.1

20.0%

16.70%

Total

40.5

100.0%

40.4

100.0%

0.15%

The same figures for Chromebooks were:

Company

2Q22 Shipments

2Q22 Market Share

2Q21 Shipments

2Q21 Market Share

Year-Over Year Growth

1. Dell Technologies

1.5

25.5%

1.8

14.7%

-15.5%

2. Acer Group

 1.3

22.6%

1.9

15.4%

-28.9%

3. Lenovo

1.2

19.4%

 2.5

20.4%

-54.0%

4. HP Inc.

0.9

15.6%

4.3

35.2%

-78.6%

5. Samsung

0.4

6.2%

0.9

7.0%

-57.3%

Others

0.6

10.8%

0.9

7.2%

-27.0%
Total 6.0

100.0%

12.3

100.0%

-51.4%

While Chromebook manufacturers will definitely be feeling the pain, Jitesh Ubrani, a research manager at IDC, was hopeful. He said that schools are likely to continue buying laptops for every student and because Chromebooks are popular in schools, they should continue to do well in the future.

With schools set to resume in September, Chromebook manufacturers could see a boost in sales as educational institutions buy in the hardware they need. Only time will tell.

