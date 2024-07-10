IDC: Traditional PC market grew 3% in the second quarter

The analyst firm IDC has reported that the traditional PC market grew 3% during the second quarter year over year after shipments reached 64.9 million units. This marks the second quarter of growth following seven consecutive quarters of decline.

The analyst company said that China was still experiencing sluggish growth, and when excluded from the data, worldwide shipments grew more than 5% year over year.

Commenting on the findings, Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC's Worldwide Device Trackers, said:

"Make no mistake, the PC market just like other technology markets faces challenges in the near term due to maturity and headwinds. However, two consecutive quarters of growth, combined with plenty of market hype around AI PCs and a less sexy but arguably more important commercial refresh cycle, seems to be what the PC market needed. The buzz is clearly around AI, but a lot is happening with non-AI PC purchasing to make this mature market show signs of positivity."

The top five traditional PC companies were Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, and Acer. All experienced growth during the quarter year over year except Dell. Apple performed the best during the period, experiencing 20.8% growth followed by Acer with 13.7% growth. Here is a full breakdown of how each manufacturer performed:

Company 2Q24 Shipments 2Q24 Market Share 2Q23 Shipments 2Q23 Market Share 2Q24/2Q23 Growth 1. Lenovo 14.7 22.7% 14.2 22.5% 3.7% 2. HP Inc. 13.7 21.1% 13.4 21.3% 1.8% 3. Dell Technologies 10.1 15.5% 10.3 16.4% -2.4% 4. Apple 5.7 8.8% 4.7 7.5% 20.8% 5. Acer Group 4.4 6.8% 3.9 6.2% 13.7% Others 16.3 25.1% 16.5 26.1% -1.1% Total 64.9 100.0% 63.1 100.0% 3.0%

In terms of terminology, IDC classified traditional PCs as desktops, notebooks, and workstations but doesn't include tablets or x86 servers. Detachable tablets and slate tablets are also not included.