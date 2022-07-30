Intel Arc 30.0.101.3259 beta driver fixes Forza Horizon 5, Call of Duty bugs, and more

Intel has released today a Windows DCH beta driver version 30.0.101.3259 for its Arc Alchemist discrete GPUs. The new driver brings multiple graphics corruption bug fixes and app crash fixes. For example, the driver resolves in popular Call of Duty titles, as well as in Forza Horizon 5, among others. You can find the full changelog below:

FIXED ISSUES: Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege* (DX11) may experience texture corruption in the Emerald Plains map when ultra settings are enabled in game. A workaround is to select the Vulkan API in game settings.

Battlefield V* (DX11) may exhibit lighting corruption from certain sources such as spotlights or campfires.

F1 22* (DX12) may experience an application crash or hang when using ‘high’ or above quality settings with ambient occlusion set to ‘AMD FidelityFX CACAO’. A workaround is to disable or change this option within the games setting page.

Halo Infinite* (DX12) Lighting may appear blurry or over exposed in the multiplayer game menus.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War* (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Call of Duty: Warzone* (DX12) may exhibit flickering shadow corruption on character models in the menu.

Forza Horizon 5* (DX12) exhibits block corruption while drifting and MSAA x4 enabled.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human* (DX12) may exhibit lighting corruption on certain building surfaces.

Minecraft Bedrock* (DX11) may exhibit a black screen after the initial loading screen. KNOWN ISSUES: Shadow of the Tomb Raider* (DX12) may experience an app crash when setting Ray Traced Shadow Quality to High. A workaround is to change to the Medium or OFF setting.

Movies and TV Application may experience a hang during HDR video playback and changing video to Fullscreen.

Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (DX11), Strange Brigade* (DX12) and Forza Horizon 5* (DX12) may experience texture corruption during gameplay.

Gears 5* (DX12) may experience an application crash, system hang or TDR during gameplay.

Some third-party camera applications may exhibit video corruption when playing the recorded video in Fullscreen

Sniper Elite 5* may experience an application crash on some Hybrid Graphics system configurations when Windows® “Graphics Performance Preference” option for the application is not set to “High Performance”.

Map textures may fail to load or may load as blank surfaces when playing CrossFire*.

Some objects and textures in Halo Infinite* (DX12) may render black and fail to load. Known Issues for Intel® Arc™ Control Checking for driver updates or attempting to install driver updates through Intel® Arc™ Control may sometimes cause an “Error Installing Driver” message to appear.

Smooth Sync is enabled by default when "Application Choice" is selected from the Frame Delivery settings in the Intel® Arc™ Control game settings page.

The Performance Tuning page in Intel® Arc™ Control may erroneously appear visible or configurable on unsupported platforms. When this occurs, changing settings on this page may throw an error message and/or will not function.

A Windows® UAC prompt may occur when launching Intel® Arc™ Control.

You can download the Arc Beta driver version 30.0.101.3259 on Intel's official website here.