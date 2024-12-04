Instagram channel owners and their followers can now interact via replies and prompts

Meta has baked some new features for Instagram's broadcast channels to take user interaction beyond liking and reacting to messages. The announcement comes as the company revealed that creators and their followers exchange over 1.5 billion messages on broadcast channels every month.

To begin with, a new Replies feature now allows followers to respond to the creator's messages and engage with each other on the broadcast channel. This makes broadcast channels a new place where creators can have back-and-forth conversations with their audience, other than comments on posts and direct messages.

If you own a broadcast channel, to enable Replies, tap on the channel name at the top > Select "Channel Controls" > enable "Allow members to reply to messages." Instagram tries to keep things neat and clean by nesting all the replies within a particular message.

Creators can delete broadcast channel replies like comments and report them, the company said in a blog post. Meanwhile, followers can double-tap the creator's and other users' replies to like it using the heart emoji.

Another feature added to broadcast channels is Prompts, which gives the channel audience something to respond to and kickstart conversations. Creators can pick a prompt from a platter of suggested topics or create a custom prompt. For instance, creators can ask followers about their current mood, anything new they have learned, or what they are grateful for.

Followers have up to 24 hours to respond to a prompt with a text or photo and like their favorite responses. To create a prompt, go to a broadcast channel > tap on the "+" button > Select "Prompt." Creators can reply to a prompt response, and their message is also shared on the main channel.

Also, channel owners can monitor how their content performs with new channel metrics such as the total number of interactions, story shares, and poll votes. Instagram said it would offer personalized suggestions to channel owners based on the goals they pick.

Channel owners can choose whether to increase engagement, drive participation, or maximize growth and reach new followers. For instance, to increase engagement, Instagram can suggest they message for at least three days, send behind-the-scenes photos, and create a prompt.

The new set of features comes not long after Meta introduced location sharing for DMs, nicknames, and other Instagram features. In another update, Instagram added the ability to reset content recommendations and get a fresh start on the platform.