New feature lets you reset Instagram recommendations

Recommendations are a key part of the modern social media experience. Based on age, location, past interactions, and several other factors, recommendations are personalized for everyone. Meta today announced the ability for Instagram users to reset their recommendations. This will allow users to start their Instagram experience from scratch without creating a new account.

Instagram users can go to the Content Preferences page and select the new "Reset suggested content" option to clear their recommended content across Explore, Reels, and Feed. Once the reset is done, Instagram's recommendations will start to personalize again based on the accounts you interact with and more.

During the reset process, Instagram is also allowing users to review the accounts they are following and unfollow the accounts that are no longer interesting to them. This new recommendation reset feature is coming to Instagram users globally in the coming weeks.

Meta also highlighted some of the other features that allow users to tailor the content they see on Instagram. Users can mark the content recommended in their Explore page as "Interested" by tapping the three dots in the corner of the post. Similarly, they can select "Not interested" from the three-dot menu for content they are not interested in. In the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, Instagram users can now choose topics they want to see more of. Users can also use the Hidden Words feature to hide content with certain words or phrases in the caption.

Apart from recommendations, Instagram users can also switch to a Following Feed to only see content from accounts they follow in chronological order. Also, they can add favorite accounts to a Favorites list to get more content from those accounts in their Feed. They can also see a dedicated feed of just their favorite accounts if required.