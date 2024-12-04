Windows 11 Canary build 27758 is out with several fixes for taskbar, File Explorer, and more

After taking a Thanksgiving break, Microsoft is back with a new Windows 11 preview build. Today, Canary users can download and try build 27758 with several improvements File Explorer, Taskbar, Task Manager, and more.

Here is the official changelog:

[File Explorer] Did some work so the search box in File Explorer shouldn’t draw off the end of the window anymore. [Taskbar] Fixed an issue where right clicking on app icons in the taskbar might crash explorer.exe in the previous flight. [Input] Fixed an issue for some people where the mouse cursor would become invisible when hovering over text fields in certain apps. [Desktop] Fixed an issue where your desktop background might not show correctly sometimes with multiple monitors (showing big black areas). [Task Manager] We are beginning to roll out a fix for the issue where if you resized Task Manager to be larger while settings was open, the Mica background wouldn’t align with the new window size. [Narrator] Fixed an issue in the previous flight which caused Narrator to crash on launch if you used one of the natural voices (like Jenny). [Audio] Fixed an underlying issue which could lead to USB audio devices going to sleep after 1 minute of idle time, and not waking up until the PC was rebooted.

Fixed an underlying issue which could lead you to unexpectedly hear a mute or unmute noise in certain headsets. [Settings] Fixed an issue which could cause Settings to crash when selecting your default audio device. [Other] Fixed an issue which could cause an unexpected black line along the top border of a window.

Here is the list of known bugs:

[General] [IMPORTANT NOTE FOR COPILOT+ PCs] If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”.

We’re investigating reports that some Insiders are still experiencing rollbacks (with error code 0xc190010) when attempting to install the latest Canary builds.

We’re working on the fix for an underlying issue causing accent colored window borders to not be not displayed when enabled, shadows around windows not displaying when enabled, and window launching (and other) animations to show even though the setting to show animations is turned off.

[NEW] We’re working on the fix for an issue causing some Insiders to see a bugcheck with error PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA starting with the previous flight.

You can check out the complete changelog here.