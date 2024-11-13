Intel releases new driver with Farming Simulator 25, Planet Coaster 2 support, and more

Intel has released a new non-WHQL driver with optimizations for some new games. Version 32.0.101.6297 is now available for customers with compatible hardware, and its changelog contains the following:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: Farming Simulator 25

Planet Coaster 2

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Besides game optimizations, the driver does not bring anything new. However, it still has quite a lot of known bugs:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit darker than expected shadows in certain campaign scenarios.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.

Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio may experience lower than expected performance.

Topaz Gigapixel AI may experience intermittent crash while exporting images. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.

DirectML-based AI applications may experience slow first token latency.

Star Wars Outlaws (DX12) may experience sporadic crash during gameplay.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption on water surfaces.

The new driver is available for 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 with the following processors and graphics cards:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download Intel 32.0.101.6297 non-WHQL from the official website here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).