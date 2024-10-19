Intel's new GPU driver adds performance improvements and No More Room in Hell 2 support

Intel has released new graphics drivers for supported products. Versions 32.0.101.6127 WHQL and 32.0.101.6044 non-WHQL feature notable performance improvements for certain games, such as Core Keeper, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, and Assassin's Creed Mirage. In addition, the driver adds optimizations for No More Room in Hell 2.

Here is the changelog:

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel ArcGPUs for: No More Room in Hell 2 Game performance improvements on Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products versus Intel 31.0.101.6083 software driver for Core Keeper (DX11) Up to 11% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings Up to 13% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Very High settings

Metaphor: ReFantazio (DX11) Up to 20% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings

Game performance improvements on Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs versus Intel 31.0.101.5736 software driver for: Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (DX12) Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (DX12) Up to 24% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings & adaptive quality of



Here is the list of fixed bugs:

Intel Core Ultra Series 1 and Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: When enabling or disabling Endurance Gaming, the previous frame rate preset may not retain the desired frame rate. If observed, please select the intended setting to reapply the frame rate mode.

Chaos Enscape Benchmark 4.1 may experience visual corruption.

3DMark Wildlife Extreme may experience lower than expected performance.

Final Fantasy XVI (DX12) may exhibit corruption during gameplay.

The list of known bugs includes the following:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

Blender may experience application crash while rendering certain benchmark scenes.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Horizon Forbidden West (DX12) may experience color corruption during gameplay.

Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.

SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: DirectML-based AI applications may experience slower first token latency.

Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios.

Star Wars Outlaws (DX12) may experience crash or corruption around object edge in some scenes.

You can download Intel's latest graphics driver from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).