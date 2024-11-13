Monster Hunter Outlanders announced for mobile, promises an authentic hunting experience

Capcom announced it has another Monster Hunter game brewing aside from Wilds, but it's for a different audience: mobile. While previous Monster Hunter games the company has made for the Android and iOS spaces have gone for different gameplay styles compared to the mainline series, it looks like the upcoming mobile experience will go for an authentic gameplay route.

Named Monster Hunter Outlanders, it promises a vast open world to explore either solo or with up to four others for a completely cooperative experience. The title promises to ship with multiple unique regions to hunt in, featuring "natural environments, ecosystems and monsters." Gear and tool crafting will be included, too.

Monster Hunter Outlanders is being developed by Tencent subsidiary TiMi Studio Group. It has previously made high-profile games such as Call of Duty Mobile, Age of Empires Mobile and the MOBA entry Pokémon Unite.

"It’s time for mobile players to fully enjoy what makes Monster Hunter one of the most beloved franchises in gaming," says Dong Huang, TiMi Studio Group producer. "Monster Hunter Outlanders not only offers players an authentic hunting experience, but it does it in a massive open world featuring the community and social systems players are looking for today."

Capcom did not announce a release date for Monster Hunter Outlanders today, and it's unclear if this will be a free-to-play title or have an upfront cost. Some playtests are being planned by the developer before any firm launch windows are attached to it, though. Head to the game's website over here to sign up for a chance to join and try one of these pre-release builds.

Don't forget that Capcom has Monster Hunter Wilds in development, too, which is the next mainline entry in the popular action series. The game is slated to launch in February 2025 across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.