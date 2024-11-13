Get the Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch laptop for $899

Yesterday, Neowin posted a deal for the Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch laptop, which costs $1,299 (a 13% saving, it's still available). If you were interested in the prospect of picking up a discounted MacBook Air but felt the price was too high, the 13-inch MacBook Air with 16 GB of unified memory is also available at the discounted price of just $899.

Aside from the smaller display, this model is also different from the one we showcased yesterday because the storage is a smaller 256 GB SSD. Similar to yesterday's model are the Liquid Retina Display, the 16 GB of unified memory, backlit keyboard, and Touch ID.

Other similarities are its ports; it features two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a MagSafe charging port. It also has the same ability to link up to your iPhone, if you have one, to enable features such as starting an email on your iPhone and finishing it on your Mac, and sending texts from your Mac.

If you are someone who works from home or has to make video calls for whatever reason, the MacBook Air comes with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics, and four speakers with Spatial Audio. This set up helps to deliver features like voice isolation for better call quality.

Finally, this MacBook Air features an 18-hour battery life which should see you through the work day and then some.

