Intel releases new graphics driver with Assassin's Creed Shadows support

Intel has released a new non-WHQL graphics driver with optimizations for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows and performance improvements in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. There is also a fix for Black Myth: Wukong crashing when running its built-in benchmark with ray tracing.

Here is the changelog:

Gaming Highlights: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc B-series, A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: Assassin’s Creed Shadows Game performance improvements on Intel Arc B-series Graphics GPUs versus Intel 32.0.101.6647 software driver for: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Extreme settings Up to 12% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Extreme settings



Here is what was fixed:

Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: Black Myth: Wukong (DX12) may experience application crash while running benchmark with Full Ray Tracing turned on.

And here is the list of known bugs:

Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruptions on water areas in certain scenarios.

MLPerf may exhibit intermittent errors when running on multi-GPU system configurations. It is recommended to disable integrated GPU as a workaround.

Topaz Labs Photo AI may exhibit corruptions with certain image enhancement operations.

SPECapc for Maya 2024 may experience intermittent application freeze during benchmark.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience an application crash while running the benchmark.

Adobe Lightroom Classic may experience lower than expected performance. Workaround is to set recommended preferences in the application Under Edit, Preferences, Performance options, choose Graphics Processor as “Custom” Select “Use GPU for Display”, “Use GPU for Image Processing” and “Use GPU for Export” options.

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit darker than expected shadows in certain campaign scenarios.

Topaz Gigapixel AI may experience intermittent crash while exporting images.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience an application crash while running the benchmark. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel® Arc GPUs: Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (DX11) may experience intermittent crash during gameplay.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruptions on water areas in certain scenarios.

GFXBench benchmark may experience application crash in certain scenarios

You can download Intel driver 32.0.101.6651 non-WHQL from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).