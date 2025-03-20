Intel releases new graphics driver with Assassin's Creed Shadows support

Intel has released a new non-WHQL graphics driver with optimizations for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows and performance improvements in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. There is also a fix for Black Myth: Wukong crashing when running its built-in benchmark with ray tracing.
Here is the changelog:
Gaming Highlights:
Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc B-series, A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Game performance improvements on Intel Arc B-series Graphics GPUs versus Intel 32.0.101.6647 software driver for:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12)
- Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Extreme settings
- Up to 12% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Extreme settings
Here is what was fixed:
Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products:
- Black Myth: Wukong (DX12) may experience application crash while running benchmark with Full Ray Tracing turned on.
And here is the list of known bugs:
Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products:
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruptions on water areas in certain scenarios.
- MLPerf may exhibit intermittent errors when running on multi-GPU system configurations. It is recommended to disable integrated GPU as a workaround.
- Topaz Labs Photo AI may exhibit corruptions with certain image enhancement operations.
- SPECapc for Maya 2024 may experience intermittent application freeze during benchmark.
- PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience an application crash while running the benchmark.
- Adobe Lightroom Classic may experience lower than expected performance. Workaround is to set recommended preferences in the application
- Under Edit, Preferences, Performance options, choose Graphics Processor as “Custom”
- Select “Use GPU for Display”, “Use GPU for Image Processing” and “Use GPU for Export” options.
Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit darker than expected shadows in certain campaign scenarios.
- Topaz Gigapixel AI may experience intermittent crash while exporting images.
- PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience an application crash while running the benchmark.
Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.
Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel® Arc GPUs:
- Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.
- PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (DX11) may experience intermittent crash during gameplay.
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruptions on water areas in certain scenarios.
- GFXBench benchmark may experience application crash in certain scenarios
You can download Intel driver 32.0.101.6651 non-WHQL from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).
