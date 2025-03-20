2TB WD Red SA500 NAS SSD has just hit its rock bottom price

There has been a flurry of SSD deals in recent months. Adding to the list, the 2TB WD Red SA500 internal SSD, meant for NAS systems, has dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon. Normally priced at $189.99, the 2TB WD Red SA500 is now available for $159.99—a 16% discount over its original price (purchase link below).

The WD Red SA500 is optimized for rapid access to their most frequently used files. Thanks to its "superior endurance," it can handle heavy read and write tasks in a 24/7 NAS environment. The 2TB WD Red SA500 has a 1300 TBW endurance rating while non-NAS SATA SSDs like the WD Blue are rated for up to 500 TBW despite both of them being TLC.

It is designed to offer the best SATA performance for both home and business users, thanks to WD's 3D NAND technology. The 2TB WD Red SA500 boasts a compact 2.5 inch/7mm form factor and can fit in all modern NAS systems. Here are the specifications details of the 2TB WD Red SA500:

Sequential Read Performance: 560MB/s

Sequential Write Performance : 520MB/s

Random Read: 87K IOPS

Random Write : 83K IOPS

Interface : SATA

Warranty : 5-Year Limited Warranty

Endurance (TBW) :1300

Dimensions (L x W x H) : 3.94" x 2.75" x 0.28"

Weight : 34.6gms

Operating Temperature : 0°C to 70°C

Non-Operating Temperature: -55°C to 85°C

If you are interested in the Western Digital 2TB WD Red SA500 NAS 3D NAND Internal SSD, then you can purchase it from the below purchase link:

