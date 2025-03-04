Intel releases new network drivers with improved Bluetooth and Wi-Fi sensing

Intel has released new wireless network drivers for Windows 10 and 11 PCs with supported network cards. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth driver 23.120.0 is now available for download, and it adds improvements for Wi-Fi sensing, regulatory updates, and Bluetooth enhancements.
Here is what is new in Intel Wi-Fi driver 23.120.0:
|Change
|Operating system
|Enhancements in Wi-Fi sensing.
|
Windows 10 and Windows 11
|Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 regulatory updates
|Windows 11
|This software release version 23.120.0 has been updated to include functional updates. There may be other minor issues addressed which will impact performance, stability, or vendor-specific functionality not listed above. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for best performance.
|
Windows 10 and Windows 11
The changelog for the latest Intel Bluetooth driver does not mention any specific improvements or changes. Release notes only say that the driver "has been updated to include functional updates," and users should update to the latest version for the best performance.
Intel Bluetooth and Wi-Fi drivers 23.120.0 are available on 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 versions (Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 are only supported on Windows 11) with the following network cards:
|Intel Wireless Adapter
|Driver Version
|
|23.120.0.3
You can download Intel Wi-Fi driver 23.120.0.3 here (release notes are available here in PDF), while the Bluetooth driver 23.120.03 is available here (click here for release notes in PDF).
