Intel vies to be a leader in AI with new Intel Xeon 6 processors

Intel has just announced the Intel Xeon 6700/6500 series processor with P-cores and two new Ethernet controller and network adapter product lines to try to get ahead in data centers, powering artificial intelligence workloads. One of the key features of the processors with P-cores is that they offer up to 2x higher performance on AI workloads.

According to the firm, the Intel Xeon 6700/6500 series with P-cores is ideal for data centers because it balances performance and energy efficiency. While they offer up to 2x higher performance on AI workloads, Intel said, on average, they're about 1.4x better in performance over the last generation across a wide range of workloads.

The Xeon 6 line-up also works well as a foundational CPU for AI systems, as it pairs up “exceptionally well” with a GPU as a host node CPU. Compared to the 5th generation AMD EPYC processors, the Xeon 6 delivers 1.6x better performance in AI inference on chip using one-third fewer cores. Intel also said that its processor unlocks substantial performance-per-watt efficiency, which can result in up to 68% savings in total cost of ownership.

“We are intensely focused on bringing cutting-edge leadership products to market that solve our customers' greatest challenges and help drive the growth of their business,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, interim co-CEO of Intel and CEO of Intel Products. “The Xeon 6 family delivers the industry’s best CPU for AI and groundbreaking features for networking, while simultaneously driving efficiency and bringing down the total cost of ownership.”

The two new Ethernet controller and network adapter product lines that were mentioned earlier include the Intel Ethernet E830 Controllers and Network Adapters and Intel Ethernet E610 Controllers and Network Adapters. The E830 line-up delivers up to 200GbE bandwidth, flexible port configurations and advanced precision time capabilities, including Precision Time Measurement (PTM). It emphasizes performance and security features.

Meanwhile, the E610 line-up provides 10GBASET connectivity optimized for control plane operations. It boasts power efficiency, manageability, and robust security features to simplify administration and ensure maximum network integrity.

By combining the products announced today, Intel says businesses will be in a good place to “accelerate innovation and gain a competitive advantage.”