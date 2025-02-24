Nvidia RTX 5080 is also suffering from missing ROPs similar to the 5090 and 5070 Ti

Following the reports of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards missing raster operating units (ROPs), Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5080 has also been found to be affected by the same issue. According to a Reddit post, RTX 5080 is missing 8 ROPs—104 instead of 112.

The GPU-Z screen capture below, shared by Reddit user gingeraffe90, clearly specifies the lower-than-intended ROP count. Instead of the regular 112 ROPs, the missing 8 ROPs are similar to those found on GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5070 Ti. Gingeraffe90 posted the screenshot using the latest version of GPU-Z.

Image source: u/Gingeraffe90

The loss of eight ROPs constitutes around 7% of the degradation in the GPU's raster hardware capability. This means that scenarios where GPU is heavily dependent on operations like rendering high-resolution scenes will be impacted by a similar margin. However, it is important to note that gaming performance depends on varied factors, and the overall performance impact may differ from game to game.

The graphics card in the above scenario is Nvidia's Founders Edition, and the poster has performed GPU-Z validation after reinstalling drivers.

For reference, ROP is a hardware component and the final step in the rendering process of graphics cards, and it's not the first time the missing ROP issue has been reported. Nvidia has confirmed that it is a "rare issue" that affects GeForce RTX 5090/5090D and 5070 Ti cards, and only 0.5% of those GPUs are influenced. However, the company hasn't explicitly mentioned that RTX 5080 is also prone to the same problem. Also, Nvidia never revealed the reason behind this nuisance.

Since the post has merely been online, it will take time for Nvidia to investigate the issue and furnish their comment. Therefore, it is too early to draw any conclusions.