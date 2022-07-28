Intel's very first Windows 11 22H2 drivers version 31.0.101.2111 and 31.0.101.3222 are out

Earlier today, Intel confirmed that its new WDDM 3.1 driver for upcoming Windows 11 22H2 feature update won't support 10th Gen Core processors and older. The full list of all the unsupported processor families can be found in this article. The company is also changing the way it serves its drivers. It is bifurcating its driver package, which will now contain legacy drivers for the unsupported CPUs alongside the Day 0 game supported driver for the 11th Gen chips and newer families.

As such, the company has released two drivers today in its driver package, with version 31.0.101.2111 (Legacy) and version 31.0.101.3222. The full changelog as well the list of known issues is given below:

DRIVER VERSION: 31.0.101.3222

HIGHLIGHTS: Intel will be moving 6th - 10th Gen Intel Processor Graphics and related Intel Atom®, Pentium®, and Celeron® processor graphics to a legacy software support model. FIXED ISSUES: An error message pop-up may be observed when launching Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12).

An error message pop-up may be observed when launching Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12). An application crash may occur in Watch Dogs: Legion* (DX11) when starting the game.

Some Intel NUCPA11 and Intel NUC11TN (formerly known as Panther Canyon and Tiger Canyon) products may incorrectly enter a sleep state when attempting a shutdown KNOWN ISSUES: An intermittent crash or hang may occur during gameplay in Ghostwire: Tokyo* (DX12).

An intermittent crash or hang may occur during gameplay in Ghostwire: Tokyo* (DX12). Counter-Strike: Global Offensive* (DX9) may experience a game crash when changing shadow quality settings in game.

Destiny 2* may exhibit display signal loss or display flashing during gameplay when HDR is enabled.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin* may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint* may experience minor shadow corruption in some areas of the game.

CrossFire* (DX9) may experience an application crash and or security alert when joining a game.

Minor graphical anomalies may be observed in Call of Duty: Warzone* (DX12), Diablo II: Resurrected* (DX12), Euro Truck Simulator* (DX11), Farming Simulator 22* (DX12), Grand Theft Auto V* (DX11), Halo Infinite* (DX12), Hitman 2* (DX12), Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy* (DX12) and Microsoft Flight Simulator*(DX11).

An “Update driver” pop-up error message may be observed when launching Battlefield 1* after upgrading from 30.0.100.9955 or older drivers.

[12th Generation Intel Core Processors] : Grid Legends* (DX12) may experience lighting corruption when lighting quality is set to high in the games settings. CrossFire HD* (DX9) may experience an application crash when task switching during gameplay. Chorus* may experience an application crash in some interior areas of the game such as the ship hangar. Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Destiny 2* (DX11), CrossFire HD* (DX9), GRID Legends* (DX12) (on changing lighting quality to high) and F1 2020* (DX12) when HDR is enabled. o Sniper Elite 5* (DX12) may experience a game crash or TDR with an error dialog pop-up message. Ghostwire: Tokyo* (DX12) may intermittently experience a crash or TDR when transitioning between areas in the game. Red Dead Redemption 2* (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance when the game API is set to DirectX®12 with VSync enabled.

: [11th and 12th Generation Intel Core Processors]: Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Gears 5* (DX12). A TDR may intermittently occur in Halo Infinite* (DX12) during gameplay. A game crash or hang may occur when changing resolution in NBA 2K21* (DX12). Displays connected via an external dock may exhibit a black screen when using 4K@60hz resolution.

[11th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics]: An intermittent crash or hang may occur in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade* (DX12). Minor graphical anomalies may be seen in Elex* (DX11), MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries* (DX12), Strange Brigade* (DX12) and The Ascent* (DX12). A black screen or TDR may occur after launching, or during gameplay in Gears 5* (DX12).

[Intel Iris Xe Discrete graphics]: Support for Intel Iris Xe Discrete graphics is not included in this software release. An upcoming software update will re-introduce support for Intel Iris Xe Discrete graphics.



DRIVER VERSION: 31.0.101.2111

HIGHLIGHTS: Intel will be moving 6th - 10th Gen Intel Processor Graphics and related Intel Atom®, Pentium®, and Celeron® processor graphics to a legacy software support model. FIXED ISSUES: An application crash may occur in Watch Dogs: Legion* (DX11) when starting the game. KNOWN ISSUES: An intermittent crash or hang may occur during gameplay in Ghostwire: Tokyo* (DX12).

An intermittent crash or hang may occur during gameplay in Ghostwire: Tokyo* (DX12). An error message pop-up may be observed when launching Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12).

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive* (DX9) may experience a game crash when changing shadow quality settings in game.

Destiny 2* may exhibit display signal loss or display flashing during gameplay when HDR is enabled.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin* may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint* may experience minor shadow corruption in some areas of the game.

CrossFire* (DX9) may experience an application crash and or security alert when joining a game.

Minor graphical anomalies may be observed in Call of Duty: Warzone* (DX12), Diablo II: Resurrected* (DX12), Euro Truck Simulator* (DX11), Farming Simulator 22* (DX12), Grand Theft Auto V* (DX11), Halo Infinite* (DX12), Hitman 2* (DX12), Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy* (DX12) and Microsoft Flight Simulator*(DX11).

An “Update driver” pop-up error message may be observed when launching Battlefield 1* after upgrading from 30.0.100.9955 or older drivers.

To download the driver, head over to Intel's official website here. Irrespective of your CPU family, you will have to download the same driver since both are contained in the same driver package.