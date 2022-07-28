PlayStation 5 beta update introduces 1440p support and lots more

PlayStation 5 offers a beta program where new software updates and changes are tested out before being generally available. This program is only available to select participants invited in a limited number of countries. Today, Sony has rolled out a significant PS5 update that introduces support for 1440p display output and lots more.

Gamers can choose the 1440p HDMI output on compatible displays. This will allow games that offer 1440p output to take advantage of native resolutions. Meanwhile, titles that can output at higher resolutions like 4K will be able to leverage better anti-aliasing through supersampling at 1440p. If you're unsure whether your display supports 1440p HDMI output, you can know for sure by selecting the "Test 1440p Output" from the Screen and Video configuration, as can be seen in the screenshot above.

Next, we have Gamelists which essentially lets you organize games into folders. You can create up to 15 Gamelists, with each list containing 100 up to 100 titles. The same game can be added across multiple Gamelists regardless of whether it is a digital, physical, or streaming title. They will be accessible through the "Your Collection" tab.

That's not all the update packs, though. Other smaller changes include the following:

Compare 3D Audio and Stereo Audio You can now listen to and compare the difference between 3D and stereo audio on the same screen, and then choose your preferred setting. Easier Access to In-progress Activities When resuming a game, in-progress activities are often shown prominently at the top of the game hub to make it as easy and as fast as possible to get back to where you left off. Request Share Screen You can now request party members to start Share Screen to watch their gameplay. Go to the voice chat card, select the party member you want to send the request to, and then select [Request Share Screen]. Joinable Game Notification When you join a party and a party member is playing a game you can join, you’ll now receive a notification. You can join the game directly from the notification. View New Friends' Profiles When you accept a friend request in the [Received] list, you can now view your new friend’s profile in [Accepted Requests]. Send Stickers and Voice Messages in Game Base In the Game Base card, you can now send stickers and voice messages to your groups.

The update should be rolling out today for beta testers. That said, as with every preview update, it is important to note that the features in this release might not end up making it to general availability or may be heavily modified by that time.