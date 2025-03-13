Samsung could launch bone conduction headphones alongside the Galaxy Z Fold7

image via Shokz

Bone conduction headphones aren't a new technology, and multiple brands, including Bose, Philips, Shokz, etc., already offer headphones with this technology. Now, it appears that a major player could enter the market—and it could happen as soon as July this year.

According to a fresh leak by IceUniverse on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, some sources inside the Samsung Electronics' MX division revealed that Samsung is preparing to launch bone-conduction headphones at the July event where the company will also debut the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7.

The difference between the rumored bone conduction headphones and Galaxy Buds series earphones is that the former will be an open wireless stereo (OWS) earphone that "transmits sounds from around the ears instead of plugging inside your ears."

image via Weibo

What is so special about these bone conducting headphones? Apparently, these headphones transmit sound directly through the bones of your skull, eliminating the need to transmit sound through your eardrums. Instead, it delivers sound waves to your inner ear via vibrations through your cheekbones, temples and surrounding cartilages.

This reportedly reduces the risk of hearing loss or any ear canal issues. On top of this, the bone-conduction headphones also let you hear music while keeping your ears open to hear the surroundings. The benefit of this is that it offers situational awareness, but may not offer rich sound quality as in-ear earphones.

For now, this is the only information about the bone conduction headphones from Samsung we've had so far. Design and specs details are still under wraps. However, since the OWS is tipped to launch alongside Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7 in July, we may soon start seeing more leaks about the device in the coming days.