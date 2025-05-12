iOS 18.5 is out with a new wallpaper, Screen Time improvements, and more

iOS and iPadOS 18.5 are now publicly available for download. The latest feature update for iPhones and iPads is here, bringing users a new wallpaper, Screen Time improvements, and some changes for those using one of the iPhone 13 series smartphones.

The biggest change in iOS 18.5 is a new feature for Screen Time. Now, parents can set up notifications that will alert them if their kid pulls a hackerman and enters the correct Screen Time passcode. Also, the list of stock wallpapers now includes a new Pride Harmony wallpaper.

Other changes include the ability to purchase Apple TV content with your iPhone on third-party devices, carrier-provided satellite features support on the iPhone 13 series, and a single fix for the Apple Vision Pro app.

Here is the changelog:

This update also includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: A new Pride Harmony wallpaper

Parents now receive a notification when the Screen Time passcode is used on a child's device

Buy with iPhone is available when purchasing content within the Apple TV app on a 3rd party device

Fixes an issue where the Apple Vision Pro app may display a black screen

Support for carrier-provided satellite features is available on iPhone 13 (all models). For more information visit: https://support.apple.com/122339 Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: https://support.apple.com/100100

You can update your iPhone or iPad by heading to Settings > General > Software Update. Next month, Apple is holding its annual Worldwide Developer Conference, where the company will unveil iOS 19 and other major software updates, which are expected to feature major design upgrades.