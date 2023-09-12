iPhone 15 Pro will be able to run Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil Village and more

Apple officially announced the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max today during their streamed press event today. The higher-end versions of the iPhone 15 smartphone lineup will include the A17 Pro chip, which will include a new GPU design that will support hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

During the presentation, Apple had a number of game developers show off the graphics that are possible with the iPhone 15 Pro phones. They included the full versions of Capcom's recent Resident Evil Village, and the Resident Evil 4 remake, both of which will be released for the iPhone 15 Pro sometime in late 2023.

Ubisoft will also release the full version of its upcoming game Assassin's Creed: Mirage sometime in early 2024 for the iPhone 15 Pro. Also, its upcoming mobile game The Division: Resurgence will launch for the phone sometime in 2025.

Aside from the support for high-end graphics for gaming, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have a 48MP main real camera. The Pro model will have a 3x optical zoom while the Pro Max will get 5x optical zoom support.

Later this year, the Pro models will also add support for spatial video. It will be able to capture 3D videos that can be viewed with the company's upcoming Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset when it launches sometime in early 2023.

The iPhone 15 Pro phones add a new Action button that can be customized so owners can use it to switch between camera and light modes, activate Voice Memos and more.

The phones will use a new titanium body that is both strong and light and will be available in a number of colors, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes. The iPhone 15 Pro models will be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes.

Prices for the iPhone 15 Pro will begin at $999 and it will be sold in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage models. The Price for the iPhone 15 Max will start at $1,199 and it will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage models.