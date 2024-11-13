Capcom reveals Resident Evil 2 remake comes to iPhone, iPad, and Mac on December 10

iPhone screenshot

It has been almost six months since Capcom first teased its bringing the hugely well-received Resident Evil 2 remake to Apple devices. Today, the company revealed a new release for the title, and it's actually pulling forward the launch to let Apple fans jump in earlier than previously revealed. Instead of December 31, the game will now release on the new platforms on December 10.

The Resident Evil 2 remake is releasing on Apple's latest product lines. This includes the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. Meanwhile on Mac and iPad devices, the remake will be playable on hardware with an M1 chip or later.

Apple's Universal Purchase offer is being used by Capcom. This means fans can buy the game once and play it across any compatible platforms with full cross-progression, "enabling players to enjoy Leon and Claire’s journey through Raccoon City across iPhone, iPad, and Mac and transfer save data between devices."

iPhone screenshot

The developer has also added a new Auto Fire feature on the iPhone and iPad versions to let the heroes fire at zombies when aiming at them for a short time, making the handling easier on touch screens. Those looking for a better control experience can opt to pair a compatible controller from Xbox, Sony, or a third-party platform too.

Capcom is letting Apple gamers try the starting section of the campaign before purchasing the full experience too. Find the Resident Evil 2 remake pre-order on the App Store here.

This installment joins other modern Resident Evil titles that have hit Apple platforms in the past. This includes Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard. Apple also announced recently that CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to its devices in 2025, alongside Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows RPG.