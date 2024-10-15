Apple could include 12GB RAM in future iPhone models

Apple bumped the RAM capacity in this year by putting 8GB RAM across the iPhone 16 lineup. More RAM was included to smoothly run Apple Intelligence features and improve the general overall performance. By the looks of it, Apple wants to continue this trend and we could see even 12GB RAM in future iPhone models.

Earlier reports indicated that next year's iPhone 17 Pro Max could include 12GB RAM and upgraded cooling technology. As per the latest report, 12GB of RAM could also be true for the 2026 iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models.

Apple’s VP of hardware technology, Johny Srouji, explained in an interview (YouTube link) that the move to 8GB of RAM was required to deliver Apple Intelligence on iPhones without compromising performance. This is the reason why last year's iPhone 15 and 15 Plus didn't support the Apple suite of AI features. Ming-Chi Kuo has allegedly claimed that only next year's Pro Max model will get 12GB of RAM, while the other two standard models, one of which is rumored to be iPhone 17 Slim or Air, to stick to 8GB of RAM.

Now, according to a leaker called Mobile Chip Expert on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, at least one iPhone 18 model will switch from the InFo (Integrated Fan-Out) packaging to WMCM (Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module) packaging, with 12GB of RAM.

Speaking of difference, InFo packaging allows the integration of components, including memory, directly onto a circuit board. This is done to reduce package thickness, faster speed, better power dissipation, and more.

On the other hand, WMCM packing allows the combination of multiple components within a single package, offering greater flexibility, improved efficiency, and enhanced performance. WMCM's flexibility allows to integrate components such as CPUs, GPUs, DRAM and other accelerators such as AI and ML chips to be included in one package. For now, it is unclear which model of the 2026 iPhone 18 series will get the RAM boost and upgraded chip technology.