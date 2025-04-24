Dummy unit shows Apple iPhone 17 Air's unbelievably thin design

A lot of leaks have emerged about the upcoming slim phone from Apple, the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the "Plus" model in the lineup. This year, Apple is expected to introduce a redesigned camera module on the back of its iPhone lineup, which will house a triple camera module inside a rectangular box-shaped pill that stretches across the width of the back.

It has been tipped that the phone will be incredibly thin, measuring just 5.5mm. Dummy units of the entire iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17 Air, have popped up a few times in the past, giving us a glimpse at the device's design.

Now, reliable leaker Sonny Dickson has shared some images of the dummy units of the iPhone 17 series. Based on the images, the iPhone 17 Air looks remarkably thin, almost as thin as the USB-C port at the bottom. The images show the purported iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max from the side and bottom angles.

Since Apple has had a fair share of issues with slim phones in the past (the infamous iPhone 6's Bend Gate issue), for the iPhone 17 Air, the company is expected to be using a mix of titanium and aluminum chassis for the iPhone to ensure it can withstand bending.

To achieve the rumored 5.5mm thinness, Apple has decided to equip the iPhone 17 Air with a single 48MP camera, eSIM globally, Apple's in-house designed Wi-Fi chip, and ultra-efficient C1 modem, recently introduced with iPhone 16e.

Not everything's a downgrade, as the iPhone 17 Air, similar to other models in the lineup, is expected to get an upgraded 24MP selfie camera. MagSafe and Action buttons are also a part of the slim iPhone.

Image by Sonny Dicson on X