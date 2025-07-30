Dummy units show off the different shades of the iPhone 17 lineup

This year, Apple is rumored to be taking a few bold steps with the iPhone 17 series. Firstly, it is heavily speculated that the iPhone 17 lineup will feature a new camera module that will extend to the width of the rear of the phone. We've seen that design change in earlier dummy unit leaks.

It is also expected that Apple will drop the "Plus" model from the lineup and replace it with a slimmer variant called the iPhone 17 Air. Recently, it was also revealed that the Pro models could get a new orange-ish color, and cut to now, the same leaker has shared images of dummy units of the purported iPhone 17 lineup, showing off the new colors expected for this year.

Reliable leaker Sonny Dickson on social media platform X shared an image that shows off the dummy units of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone 17 Air in different color options. The standout among all is the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max's orange color.

Typically, Apple opts for muted colors and traditional colors. However, this year, it seems that the Cupertino-based company isn't afraid to make bolder design choices. Other colors for the Pro models reportedly include black, white, and dark blue.

Moving over to the iPhone 17 Air, the dummy units are shown in black, white, gold, and light blue colors. As for the standard iPhone 17, it is available in black, white, light blue, and pink. While dummy models shown in this latest leak resemble the dummy units we've seen in the past, we aren't sure about the colors, as they aren't always accurate.

The iPhone 17 Pro was also recently caught in the wild, allegedly in the hands of an Apple employee testing a developmental unit. The device did show off design traits similar to what past rumors have said about the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Let us know in the comments below if you are digging the new iPhone 17 Pro orange color or not.

Images by Sonny Dickson on X