It's official: Jack Dorsey quits Bluesky's board

American entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is no longer a part of Bluesky's board. Dorsey confirmed the departure while responding to a user on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

In the post spotted by TechCrunch, he replied with a "no" when the user asked if he was still a part of the Bluesky board. Initially, it wasn't clear if Dorsey was no longer a part of Bluesky's board as the company's official website mentioned him as a member.

Moreover, Dorsey didn't respond to further messages in the post thread seeking more details. It wasn't long before BlueSky took to its official account on the platform and issued a statement confirming Dorsey's departure:

We sincerely thank Jack for his help funding and initiating the bluesky project. Today, Bluesky is thriving as an open source social network running on atproto, the decentralized protocol we have built. With Jack’s departure, we are searching for a new board member for the Bluesky public benefit company who shares our commitment to building a social network that puts people in control of their experience. More to come!

With that said, BlueSky is yet to update the details on its website FAQ, which still mentions Dorsey as part of the board. Meanwhile, the Twitter co-founder may have deleted his Bluesky account sometime around last year.

Bluesky started as an internal project led by Dorsey under Twitter's roof (now X) back in 2019. It later became an independent company with Jay Graber taking its command as the chief executive officer.

Over the years, the company has invested time and money in building an open protocol for decentralized social media, followed by its own social network. Bluesky was available on an invite-only basis until earlier this year when it opened the gates for everyone.

The social network took about a day's time to add one million new users, taking the total user count to four million. As of May 2024, Bluesky has over 5.5 million users on its platform.