Mortal Kombat 1 finally shows us Homelander from The Boys in action in a new DLC trailer

Back in July 2023, developer NetherRealm Studios confirmed the release of six DLC characters for its fighting game Mortal Kombat 1 after its release in September 2023. Fans got the most excited about one character in particular; Homelander, the amoral superhero in Amazon Prime Video's hit TV show adaptation of The Boys comic book.

Today, NetherRealm finally gave us some footage of Homelander in action in a brief teaser video for the upcoming DLC release. The trailer starts with Homelander drinking his beverage of choice, whole milk, before facing off against one of the OG Mortal Kombat characters Liu Kang. The rest of the trailer shows off some of Homelander's fatalities in the game, which we will not spoil here.

Hopefully, we will get to see Homelander in actual gameplay footage at some point in the future. This new trailer does briefly show a MK character, Ferra, who will likely be released as a new "Kameo fighter" character alongside Homelander.

The trailer does not reveal when Homelander will be added to the Mortal Kombat 1 playable fighters roster. However, since Season 4 of The Boys is scheduled to debut on June 13 on Amazon Prime Video, we would bet he will be introduced at or around that time.

The only bad news about this reveal is that it looks like actor Antony Starr, who plays Homelander in The Boys TV show, won't voice the character for his Mortal Kombat 1 appearance, according to comments made by Starr months ago on social media. Starr has not revealed his reasons for not voicing the role in the game.

The Kombat Pack DLC, which includes access to Homelander and all five other DLC fighters (Quan Chi, Ermac, Takeda, Omni-Man from Invincible, and DC Comics' Peacemaker) is available with the purchase of Mortal Kombat 1's Premium Edition.