Bluesky adds 1 million new users in just a day after going public

It's been a little more than a day since the microblogging social platform Bluesky opened itself for everyone, allowing new users to sign up without an invite code. Bluesky announced on its rival platform X that more than one million new users have joined the platform after it opened to the public.

With that said, the total number of Bluesky users has already crossed the 4 million mark, the social network revealed in a separate post. Bluesky noted that new users joined the platform at an average of 8.5 accounts per second.

Bluesky's parent company was founded in 2021, and in March 2023, the social network started inviting people to try out its private beta. Jacky Dorsey, who is Bluesky's board member, announced it as an independent project under Twitter's (now X) roof back in 2019. The initial focus was to create an open protocol for decentralized social media, which was followed by the launch of an app.

Bluesky is one of the alternatives to X that have sprouted in recent years, including Mastodon and Meta-owned Threads. The arrival of the social network also shares the timeline with major events such as Twitter's ownership transfer and its rebranding to X.

However, its initial success isn't as steep as that of Threads, which attracted tens of millions of users within the first week of launch last year. A big reason behind Threads' success is the fact that it's a spin-off of Instagram, and users don't need a separate account to use Threads.