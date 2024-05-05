Apple's May 7 event: When and how to watch it and what we expect to be revealed

On Tuesday, May 7, Apple will be holding another one of its new product reveal events. It has already labeled it as the "Let Loose" event, and one of the modified company logos made to promote it shows what looks like an Apple Pencil being held.

So, when and how can we watch the "Let Loose" Apple event, and what do we expect to be revealed? Here's what we know, and what has been rumored, about what we will see later this week.

When can I watch the Apple event?

It will begin streaming on Tuesday, May 7, starting at 10 am Eastern Time (7 am Pacific). This is an unusually early time for US audiences to watch such an Apple event. However, The Independent reports that the streaming event will be accompanied by a live in-person event in London. It's likely that is the big reason for the earlier start time.

How can I watch the event?

The easiest way for most folks to view the Apple event is to watch it on the company's YouTube channel. It will also be streamed on the Apple.com site and on the Apple TV app.

What can we expect to see during the Apple Let Loose Event?

Apple is rumored to be making some major new iPad reveals during the event. The iPad Pro tablet, which has not had a new version since October 2022, may get finally get a new model next week, in 11-inch and 14-inch versions. Rumors claim these will be the first iPad Pro tablets with the more advanced OLED display.

More recent unconfirmed reports claim the iPad Pro will also be the first to get Apple's new in-house M4 processor. Since Apple just introduced the M3 processor with its recent MacBook Pro laptops in October 2023, this would be a very fast launch of a new chip in this series.

Apple is also rumored to launch a new iPad Air tablet on Tuesday, This will reportedly be a minor hardware refresh for this product, which is rumored to be sold in 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch versions. Apple will also reportedly launch new versions of its Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard iPad accessories as part of the event.

What else can we expect during the event?

Some reports say that if the iPad Pro does have the new M4 chip inside, Apple will promote it as an AI chip. We may get some hints about Apple's plans to introduce AI features in iOS 18 on Tuesday ahead of its WWDC event on June 10.