Bluesky adds the ability to share videos

Bluesky, the social network that was set up by ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, has been moving from strength to strength in recent months. Following this, it has announced today that it is adding video sharing to the site, with users able to post clips up to 60 seconds long.

Bluesky now has video! Update your app to version 1.91 or refresh on desktop! We’ve begun gradually rolling out the ability to post video. Thanks for your patience! Estamos gradualmente implementando a capacidade de postar vídeos. Obrigado pela sua paciência! — Bluesky (@bsky.app) 2024-09-11T17:11:56.125Z

Users can share one video clip per post, and the site currently supports .mp4, .mpeg, .webm, and .mov video files. These videos will auto-play by default, but this can be disabled in Settings. The feature will be available immediately, with mobile versions having access once updated to version 1.91.

Videos will be able to support subtitles, and labels such as adult content. These videos can be reported to the moderation team if required, and any video that contains illegal content that has gone through content scanning will be purged from its infrastructure.

Finally, to be able to post videos, users need to verify their email addresses, with the aim being to decrease spam and abuse that can come about from using this feature.

Bluesky has been growing from strength to strength in recent weeks, particularly thanks to X being banned in Brazil following a Supreme Court order. This led to a surge in sign-ups of Brazilian-based users, causing an increase of one million in three days ending on August 31st.

However, Bluesky continues to trail Meta's Threads, with recent unofficial stats showing the site sitting at approximately 9.7 million users. Meanwhile, Threads managed to achieve more than 175m monthly active users one year after launch, which was helped by its drawing from Instagram's already established user base during the sign-up process.