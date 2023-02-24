Mark Zuckerberg says Meta is releasing LLaMA AI language model for researchers

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced via his personal Facebook page that his company is releasing a new “state-of-the-art AI large language model” called LLaMA that will be utilized by researchers to advance their work. The CEO did not elaborate on how researchers could get access to the technology.

In the post, Zuckerberg stated that large language models (LLMs) have been found to be good at generating text, having conversations, summarizing written materials, and solving other problems related to maths and science. Given that Meta seems to be targeting LLaMA at researchers, it’s unclear if the general public will be able to access the AI as they have been able to do with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is also an LLM.

Aside from giving no details on how researchers can access LLaMA, Zuckerberg also did not provide a concrete timeline for when the service would be available either, only that Meta would be granting access sometime in the future. He also said that Meta’s committed to the open model of research so it will make LLaMA available to the “AI research community”.

ChatGPT has shown how powerful LLMs can be with people continually finding interesting ways to leverage the software. It’s such an important development in tech that many of the big tech names are all trying to rush similar products to market.