Marvel's Spider-Man 2 announced for PC, lands in January 2025

Sony has just made a massive announcement for its PC fan base, and it made the reveal during the New York Comic Con stage. The Insomniac Games' developed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is finally coming to PC, shedding its PlayStation 5 exclusivity. Watch the debut trailer for the port above.

Nixxes Software is handling this version of the game as it collaborates with Insomniac Games, PlayStation, and Marvel Games. The first-party Sony studio is known for delivering high quality ports for PC players in recent years, such as Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and even the first Spider-Man entry.

“Bringing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to a new audience on PC together with Insomniac and Marvel Games has been a great experience for us at Nixxes,” says Julian Huijbregts, Community Manager at Nixxes. “We are excited to continue this collaboration and bring Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to PC with a suite of enhanced features, including enhanced ray-tracing options, to take full advantage of a variety of setups and configurations. Stay tuned for more details on features and recommended specs closer to launch.”

The Peter Parker and Miles Morales adventure first arrived to PlayStation 5 in October of last year, continuing the storyline of their original game and standalone expansion from 2018 and 2020, respectively. PC players also jumped into the first installment of this series back in 2022, finally letting loose the Wall Crawler on another platform.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has our super hero duo going up against iconic villains from the comics like Venom and Kraven, as well as returning ones from the previous adventures. Plenty of new abilities are available for use this time too, with some tied to the new Symbiote suit. All previously-released post-launch content like New Game+, new suits, and others will be included for PC players at launch as well.

“Our amazing partners at Nixxes have once again done an incredible job bringing the world of Marvel’s Spider-Man to PC players,” says Mike Fitzgerald, Core Technology Director at Insomniac. “Our team put a lot of love into this game, and we’re excited that it will soon be enjoyed by a whole new audience with keyboard and mouse controls, ultra widescreen support, and numerous graphical options that make it feel at home on their platform.”

The PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will arrive on January 30, 2025 across Steam and Epic Games Store platforms.