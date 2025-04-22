Latest Microsoft Flight Simulator City Update focuses on five cities in the United States

Both Microsoft Flight Simulator and the 2024 version are continuing to receive major content updates. The latest drop is from the City Updates line from Microsoft, separate from World Updates, which last received an update over six months ago. Announced today, City Update 10 is all about upgrading the terrain of more locations spread across the United States.

City Update 10: United States I brings more detail to five more cities, adding to previous upgrades the development team has delivered to the region. This time, Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, Denver, Colorado, San Francisco, California, and Honolulu, Hawaii have been upgraded to display more detail.

"Each city has been crafted using the latest aerial and satellite imagery, digital elevation models (DEMs), and TIN (triangulated irregular network) surface texturing," says the announcement blog post today. "The exquisite detail offered in this latest release will inspire aviators to explore these storied cities and admire their landmarks throughout every season, at any time of the day or night."

Microsoft Flight Simulator City Update 10: United States I is now available in Microsoft Flight Simulator as well as the newer Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 as an optional download. Judging by the name, this is only the start of a new series of city updates focused on the United States. Check out some sights from the latest update's upgrades below:

The update is available across Steam and the Microsoft Store for PC, Xbox Series X|S, as well as Xbox and PC Game Pass subscriptions. Xbox One, mobile, and PC players can also jump into the new content using Xbox Cloud Gaming if they have a Game Pass Ultimate membership. The game must be updated to the latest version to download this free update from the in-game marketplace.