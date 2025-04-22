AMD releases new GPU driver with TES IV Oblivion Remastered support and multiple fixes

While Nvidia is struggling with its problematic drivers that cause all sorts of issues for frustrated gamers (like the RTX 5060 Ti with 8GB was not bad enough), AMD appears to be doing just fine with much more stable and hassle-free drivers. Now, it has a new release for those who do not mind trying a new optional driver with support for new games and a long list of fixed issues (beware of known bugs, though).

Here are the new games that AMD Software 25.4.1 supports, including the just-launched The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion® Remastered

Expanded game support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Dynasty Warriors Origin

Civilization 7

Naraka Bladepoint

Here is what was fixed:

Fixed Issues and Improvements Failure to apply effects models may be observed while using "Adjust Lighting v1" and "Adjust Lighting v2" features in Topaz Photo AI with Radeon™ RX 9000 series graphics products.

Flashing or flickering may appear while using AMD Freesync™ technology.

Lower than expected performance may be observed while running DirectML/GenAI models in Amuse 3.0 with Radeon™ RX 7000 series graphics products and Ryzen AITM 300 series processors.

Image corruption may be observed while running certain diffuser models in Amuse 3.0 with Radeon™ RX 9000 series graphics products.

Lower than expected performance may be observed while playing World of Warcraft (western plaguelands) with Radeon™ RX 9000 series graphics products.

Failure to detect integrated camera may be observed after driver installation using factory reset option on some Ryzen™ AI Max and Max+ series products.

Added support for Amuse 3 and AMD-optimized models. Important Notes FSR 4 is not currently supported by Naraka Bladepoint for some users under Windows 10.

Here is the list of known bugs:

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing The Last of Us Part 2.

System crash may be observed due to a memory leak when using SteamVR on some AMD Radeon™ Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 9000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to turn off Motion Smoothing in SteamVR settings.

Installation progress may persistently display 0% while installing AMD Chat within the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition user interface after upgrading to AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics products.

Stutter may be observed while playing games with some VR headsets at 80Hz or 90Hz refresh rate on some AMD Radeon™ Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 7000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to change the refresh rate as a temporary workaround.

Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while playing Cyberpunk 2077

Intermittent system or application crash may be observed during shader compilation while playing Fantasy VII Rebirth during shader compilation.

Failure to launch may be observed for Battlefield 1 on Radeon™ RX 9000 series graphics products with Ryzen™ 9 9950X integrated graphics. Users experiencing these issues are recommended to disable integrated graphics (iGPU) in system BIOS as a temporary workaround.

Intermittent failure to launch may be observed when AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition user interface is launched from desktop context menu or system tray.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Monster Hunter Wilds with Radeon™ Anti-Lag and Instant Replay enabled.

Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while playing Marvels Spiderman 2 with Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 enabled on Radeon™ RX 7000 series graphics products.

Artifacts or corruption may appear while playing BattleField on Radeon™ RX 7000 series graphics products.

The driver is compatible with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 systems running one of the following graphics cards (desktop and mobile): RX 5000 Series, RX 6000 Series, RX 7000 Series, RX 9070 Series, and all Ryzen CPUs with integrated Radeon graphics.

You can download AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.4.1 Optional Driver from the official support document (release notes are available on the same page).