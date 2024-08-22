Leaked iPhone 16 Pro box label corroborates Made in India production

We are marching towards the official event where Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16. While we are still a few weeks away, some sources have previously reported that Apple plans to expand production beyond China and, for the first time, manufacture the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max in India.

This move is intended to meet the anticipated demand for the standard iPhone 16 and Pro models this year. Foxconn has already started training of thousands of workers at its factory in Tamil Nadu, India. Now, a new leak on the Chinese social media platform Weibo corroborates the news about "Made In India" iPhone 16 Pro models.

A leaker known as OvO has shared an image of what appears to be the box label that seals the iPhone 16 Pro box. What is particularly interesting is that the label reads "Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in India." While the authenticity of this leak remains uncertain, if true, it would mark the first time we see a "Made In India" iPhone Pro model.

image via Weibo

Apple is expected to assemble the new iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models at its partner Foxconn's Sriperumbudur factory in Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, the initial demands will be met through exports, but shortly after the launch, local production in India is expected to commence.

In addition to Foxconn, other Apple partners in India, such as Pegatron and Tata Group, are also expected to start producing the iPhone 16 Pro models soon. Last year, Apple started assembling the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models in India simultaneously with China, which was also a first for the country.

Shifting production out of China to India allows Apple to reduce the strain on its Chinese supply chain and potentially narrow the price gap for local Indian customers, making its premium smartphones and other products more accessible.