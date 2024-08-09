Foxconn hires 50,000 more workers in China to ramp up iPhone 16 production

With just a month left until the official launch of the much-awaited iPhone 16 series, Apple is taking measures to ramp up production to meet increased demands. Recently, it was reported that Apple purportedly placed huge display orders from Samsung and LG for the iPhone 16 lineup.

Now, according to the Korean outlet Business Korea, Apple's primary iPhone assembler in China, Foxconn, has hired 50,000 additional workers at its largest assembly plant. This move is to meet the high demand that Apple is expecting for this year's iPhones. Previously, Apple allegedly increased chip orders as it expects to sell over 100 million iPhone 16 phones.

Foxconn hired these additional workers through major job websites and social network websites, offering increased base pay and bonuses, to meet the increased demand. Notably, Foxconn's single production plant in Zhengzhou, China, is responsible for around 80% of global iPhone production, which is why it is also known as "iPhone City."

The hourly wage for the newly hired workers was increased to up to 25 Yuan (roughly $3.49) per hour, with bonuses of up to 7,500 Yuan (approximately $1,046), an increase from the 6,000 Yuan bonus offered a month earlier.

This year's iPhone 16 lineup is expected to introduce a few design changes. The standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could feature a vertical camera module, enabling the phones to record spatial video for Apple Vision Pro. The iPhone 16 lineup could also get a dedicated camera hardware button.

The iPhone 16 lineup, is rumored to have the thinnest bezels on any phone, plus a better display. Apple may also bring the 5x optical zoom to the iPhone 16 Pro, previously exclusive to the Pro Max model. With Apple Intelligence purported to be a key driver, many people are expected to switch to the iPhone 16 this year.

Additionally, the company is also speculated to launch the iPhone 16 in Korea in September, adding the country to the initial launch wave. This is reportedly aimed at offsetting the lower demands in China and attracting Korea's growing user base.