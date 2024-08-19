This is what the new iPhone 16 Pro's color could be called

A fresh leak about the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max has surfaced on the social media platform X, revealing the alleged camera rings of the devices. Interestingly, the leak includes information about a purported new color that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be launched next month.

Recently, dummy units showcased the speculated color options of the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. In addition to the usual black, white, and gray colors, there was a new bronze-like color, which is expected to replace the Blue Titanium color of the current iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Notably, the new bronze or gold-like color has been leaked earlier as well.

Now, the latest tip by Majin Bu allegedly reveals that Apple may call this new color "Desert Titanium." The tipster further notes that the "desert titanium color is kind of dark gold, similar to the old purple color, relatively discreet and deep.

There are four colors in total in the iPhone 16 Pro Lineup: white, black, gold and gray.



The desert titanium color is kind of dark gold, similar to the old purple color, relatively discreet and deep pic.twitter.com/uDiNiBI4Iz — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 18, 2024

The "old purple color" mentioned by Majin Bu refers to the Deep Purple color of the iPhone 14 Pro, which was also mute and deep. So, according to the information, the "Desert Titanium" color will replace the "Blue Titanium" color and will join the White Titanium, Black Titanium (which is much deeper this year), and Natural Titanium colors.

New color options for the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have also been leaked in a hands-on video, and they look funky and vibrant. This year, Apple is expected to use color-infused glass in all of the iPhone 16 series models, which could explain the frosted or muted effect of the new "Desert Titanium" color.

The screen bezels on the iPhone 16 Pro are also rumored to be the thinnest of all smartphones. Additionally, there are rumors that the iPhone 16 Pro could feature a 5x optical zoom camera, which was previously exclusive to the Max models.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series a few days earlier this year, allegedly on September 10. In preparation for this, Apple's primary iPhone assembler in China, Foxconn has reportedly hired over 50,000 workers on increased base pay and bonuses, to meet the increased demand.

Image via Sonny Dickson