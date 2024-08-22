Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC features unveiled, touts over 20k hours of performance testing

BioWare's next RPG fantasy epic, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, still has a couple of months left in the oven before fans can get their hands on it, but the developer is hard at work showing off the experience. Now, BioWare has unveiled what sort of features can PC players expect to see from the game, as well as just how much performance testing it is doing.

"Getting the PC experience just right was crucial to us and we created a dedicated team to focus on PC," says the company in a dedicated blog post. "The Dragon Age franchise started out on PC, and we wanted to make sure PC is a great place to play our game. Many of us at BioWare are PC players ourselves."

To that end, over 200,000 performance and compatibility testing has been done on the title to make sure it's ready for the platform. It adds that during its platform testing phase, 40% of the effort was given to PC specifically.

BioWare shared Dragon Age: The Veilguard's system requirements earlier this month. It showed off surprisingly low demands for the Frostbite Engine-developed RPG, giving credence to BioWare's PC optimization claims. Don't forget that the title has already claimed the Steam Deck Verified status too.

It was also revealed today that the game will include native Xbox and DualSense (with haptics) controller support, in addition to keyboard-and-mouse.

"There are many different ways to play our game; so, in order to allow you to find the most comfortable set-up, we’ve added the ability to customize class-specific keybinds that you can easily switch between," says BioWare. "This means that your Rogue Rook can use a different set of keybinds than your Warrior Rook, if you’d like!"

Support for Ultrawide monitors, an FOV slider, real-time graphics showcasing for when changing settings, a native Steam version without EA Play, as well as ray tracing features are confirmed for the PC version too. Moreover, DLSS 3, a "heavily modified" version of FSR 2.2, and XeSS upscaling tech, as well as DLSS 3 frame generation are incoming as performance enhancing features.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is coming out on October 31 across PC (Steam, EA App, Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, as well as PlayStation 5 platforms.