Lenovo's first laptop with a rollable display leaks ahead of CES 2025

Lenovos first rollable laptop

CES 2025 is just a few weeks away, and as usual, we expect manufacturers to bring a lot of quirky and whacky devices, some of which will never make it to store shelves. One such device from Lenovo has just leaked, giving us a look at the world's first laptop with a rollable display.

According to Evan Blass, who shared the renders of the laptop on his X, Lenovo's first laptop with a rollable display will debut under the ThinkBook Plus moniker. The computer will be a normal-looking laptop with a crazy twist: a display that extends upwards into a large monitor in portrait orientation.

Lenovos first rollable laptop

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time we have seen a laptop with a rollable display. In fact, Lenovo showed the first concept back in early 2023, and the leaked renders look incredibly similar to that concept. Now, two years later, Lenovo is ready to sell you one.

Do not ask about the price yet (it is unknown), but expect it not to be cheap. There is also no additional information on what powers the laptop, how large the battery is, how heavy it is, how the complex display mechanism with its minuscule motors works or how much time it takes to roll out (the concept was pretty slow).

Lenovos first rollable laptop

In addition to a computer with a rollable display, Lenovo is getting ready to announce the next generation of its dual-screen laptop, the Yoga Book 9i. It has a traditional laptop-like form factor with a 360-degree hinge but with a second monitor instead of the keyboard. You will be able to place a magnetic keyboard on top of it for a traditional laptop-like experience with an extra display above or below the keyboard.

Lenovo YogaBook 9i

Would you consider buying a laptop with a rollable display?

