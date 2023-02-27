The Lenovo Rollable Notebook concept can expand its screen vertically

Earlier on Sunday, Android Authority showed off the Motorola rizr, a smartphone concept device with a rollable expandable display. Now, the same site has a similar prototype device from Motorola's parent company Lenovo. This is a Windows notebook that also has a rollable screen that moves vertically to expand the laptop's display.

You may remember that Lenovo launched a Windows notebook with a foldable display, the ThinkPad X1 Fold, back in late 2020 and followed it up with a 2022 hardware refresh. This new concept notebook uses lessons learned from that foldable laptop in its design. The story reports that X1 Fold owners frequently used the notebook in a portrait configuration to multitask, write code, and more.

Lenovo then decided to make this concept rollable notebook with that in mind. The display rolls inside the case when normally used as a 12.7-inch laptop with a 4:3 aspect ratio. The laptop expands to a 15.3-inch plastic OLED screen and a nearly square 8:9 ratio when fully rolled out.

Since this is a concept device, it won't be sold to the general public, and Lenovo didn't reveal anything more about the laptop's hardware specs. We will likely have to wait a while to see when or if this rollable notebook will be released as an actual laptop.