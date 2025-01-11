Here are some of the most interesting display tech we saw at CES 2025 from Samsung, LG, more

What's a January without CES? This year's event was held from January 7 to 10, and as you've probably come to expect, it did not fail to deliver on showcasing the latest technological innovations.

At CES this year, we saw concept cars, gaming devices, smart glasses, and of course, AI was everywhere, like Samsung's Vision AI and this wearable that sticks to your head.

What's a CES without a device with an out-of-this-world display? So here's a rundown of some of the devices with the most interesting display tech shown at CES, in no particular order.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable Laptop

Lenovo showcased a laptop with a rollable display. This laptop, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, costs $3,499 (yes, it's not just a prototype), and expands vertically from 14 inches to 16.7 inches.

Now, if you're wondering, "Haven't I heard of this before?" you'd be right. The last time Lenovo showcased this display tech, it was at the 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC). Back then, it was just a concept.

The rollable display is made possible thanks to Samsung Display, with plans from the company to mass-produce these panels in April this year.

LG's Bendable 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor

LG gave us a look at the UltraGear GX9 series, which featured a monitor with a 45-inch bendable 5K2K OLED display. If you don't like the curvature of the display, no worries. You can keep the screen flat if you like; it is bendable, after all.

KOORUI's "World First" 750Hz Gaming Monitor

Still on the theme of monitors, KOORUI has introduced the G7, a gaming monitor with an impressive 750Hz refresh rate. They say these monitors will be mass-produced this year. The 24.5-inch model uses a TN panel but overcomes the usual color limitations of TN panels by incorporating advanced Quantum Dot (QD) film technology.

Samsung Foldable and Slidable OLED Displays

Samsung Display 18.1-inch foldable panel

This list would be incomplete without Samsung. Displays are something it excels at, so much so that they supply the displays in iPhones. At CES, we saw an 18.1-inch foldable touchscreen monitor that unfolds to offer the screen size of two tablets and folds into a 13.1-inch laptop display.

The Slideable Flex Duet, an 8.1-inch OLED panel that expands to 12.4 inches, the Slidable Flex Solo, a 13-inch OLED panel that extends to 17.3 inches, and the Slidable Flex Vertical, a 5.1-inch OLED screen that extends to 6.7 inches.

These are some of the most interesting display tech showcased at CES this year. Which one are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.