LInus Torvalds says Linux 6.15 very likely next week, releases rc7

Linus Torvalds has announced the availability of Linux 6.15-rc7, hopefully the final version before the final release of Linux 6.15, though the prospect of an eighth release candidate has been left as a possibility. The last week has been quite uneventful, Torvalds said, but he did note “another run” of CPU bug mitigations that created extra work.

He said that the situation has been handled pretty well and has been contained this time, so this increases the likelihood that we won’t be getting rc8. Aside from the CPU stuff, Torvalds highlighted notable fixes for the DRM Xe graphics driver as well as a significant patch for sched-ext, the extended scheduler.

Torvald’s announcement ends with many fixes and updates to the kernel, suggesting plenty of on-going activity. Several contributors were also from organizations such as Google and IBM - both companies rely heavily on Linux, so it’s nice to see them funding employees to work on kernel issues. The top contributors this week, in terms of the number of patches submitted were Pawan Gupta (11), Shuai Xue (9), and Kent Overstreet (8).

In terms of new hardware support, the NEC Lavie X1475JAS laptop has gained Advanced Configuration and Power Interface (ACPI) support; proper support for the ADATA XPG alpha wireless mouse has been added; better support for Audioengine D1, Microdia JP001, and StarFive JH7110 is included; and there are fixes and improvements for Intel Xe and AMD Radeon graphics.

Concluding, Torvalds has said that unless anything happens over the next week, 6.15 will be with us next Sunday. He said that he wished there wasn’t so much excitement over the last week, but things look pretty “solid” now with 6.15 very likely to drop next week.