Leaked images reveal Apple's translucent design approach for Powerbeats Pro 2

Nothing made the translucent design popular in the mainstream. While not many would like their smartphone or earphones showing off their internals, there is a market for it (everything has its fans these days). More than four years ago, Apple device collector Giulio Zompetti showed off a rare translucent Apple AirPods.

However, there wasn't any official confirmation that Apple had ever wanted to release the product. Since then, no other Apple product has appeared in such a design state. But recently, reliable leaker Sonny Dickson on X/Twitter has shared an image of a recently released Powerbeats Pro 2 prototype in translucent design.

Apple launched the Powerbeats Pro 2 in February this year. It is the first Apple earbuds to offer heart-rate tracking. The device has Apple's H2 processor and features ANC (active noise cancellation), transparency mode, adaptive equalizer, and spatial audio. It is available in four color options.

The translucent Powerbeats Pro 2 prototype's design appears unpolished. Of course, if Apple releases this design, it would be more polished. Prototypes are generally meant for engineers to examine the internals closely.

You’ve probably seen transparent AirPods floating around — here’s the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 version. Likely just a prototype for now, but if Apple ever releases it, expect a much more polished finish. pic.twitter.com/WKJ21Arnrw — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) May 18, 2025

The Powerbeats Pro 2 is placed inside a translucent case in the shared image. In another image, the earbuds are kept outside the box, giving us a good look at the internals of the case and the TWS. In the last image, the box is kept down, highlighting the magnetic charging coil, the USB port, and other wires and cables.

For now, it is unclear whether Apple will ever release the Powerbeats Pro 2 in a translucent design. However, in 2023, Apple launched a transparent color option for the Beats Studio Buds+.

Please share your thoughts about this new prototype and whether you want Apple to launch a translucent device occasionally.

Image via Sonny Dickson on X