Logitech prepares its own Stream Deck, the MX Creative Console

Logitech's flagship MX lineup of PC and Mac accessories is reportedly expanding with a new device category. In addition to offering keyboards, mice, and webcams, the Swiss-based company wants to rival Elgato and Stream Deck devices. WinFuture leaked a number of images showcasing Logitech's Stream Deck-like device.

The MX Creative Console is a device made of two modules: the MX Dialpad has four customizable buttons and two wheels, and the MX Keypad has 11 buttons, nine of which have customizable displays. Just like in the Stream Deck, Logitech will let you assign various actions and quick shortcuts in different applications.

The MX Creative Console is partly wireless. The MX Keypad connects to computers via a USB-C cable, while the MX Dialpad works wirelessly and is powered by two AAA-sized batteries. You can connect it using Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt receiver (which is not included in the box).

Devices like the Stream Deck and MX Creative Console heavily depend on software support. Logitech plans to provide the necessary modules through the marketplace in the Logitech Options+ application on Windows and macOS. According to the leaked marketing materials, the company will offer modules for Adobe's creative apps, Zoom, Spotify, Microsoft Teams, and more.

The box includes the MX Dialpad and keypad, a vertical stand for the MX Keypad, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and two AAA-sized batteries. WinFuture claims the MX Creative Console will cost $200 in the United States and about 230 Euros in Europe. Color options include only two options: white and black. Finally, like other MX devices, buyers will receive a complimentary three-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud.

The official announcement of the Logitech MX Creative Console is expected tomorrow. With the release of a new device, the company will also update its Logitech Options+ software for Windows and macOS.