Official unboxing video of upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leakes online

We've already seen several leaks about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphone over the past few weeks. Today, the official unboxing video of the Galaxy S24 FE was leaked by @evleaks. The new leak confirms several previous rumors and reports.

The overall design of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will closely resemble the existing Galaxy S24. It features a similar flat display, a centered punch-hole cutout for the front camera, and a vertically aligned triple camera setup on the back. The aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back give the device a premium look. The S24 FE will come in five different colors—Blue, Graphite, Mint, Gray, and Yellow—giving consumers more options to choose from.

The S24 FE will feature the most powerful camera setup in the Galaxy FE series with a ProVisual Engine for low-light photography:

10MP Selfie Camera

12MP Ultra Wide Camera

50MP Wide-angle Camera

8MP 3X Optical Zoom Telephoto Camera

Gallery: S24 FE

The S24 FE will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 2400e processor The 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 1900 nits peak brightness will be bright enough for well-lit environments and outdoor use. The 4700 mAh battery should be able to deliver decent battery life with up to 28 hours of video playback.

The Galaxy S24 FE will also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

According to rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be pricier than its predecessor. The 128GB variant of the Galaxy S24 FE could cost $649, while the 256GB variant may cost around $709. The device is expected to be available in the coming weeks

With its impressive features and premium design, the Galaxy S24 FE is shaping up to be a strong contender in the smartphone market. Fans of the FE series will likely be pleased with this latest offering.

Source: @evleaks (private account)