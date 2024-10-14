Logitech updates Options+ with support for MX Creative Console and other devices

If you want to buy one of Logitech's recently announced accessories for PC and Mac, such as the Logitech MX Creative Keypad and Dialpad, you may also want to update the Logitech Options+ app. This app allows you to personalize your devices, update firmware, and more. While mice and keyboards work even without the Logitech Options+ app, the program is essential for the MX Creative console.

In case you missed it, the MX Creative console is Logitech's attempt to rival Elgato's Stream Deck by offering customers extra controls and customizable buttons with built-in displays for more productive work in creative software and other applications. The MX Creative will be available on October 15, and the app for its customization is already available for download.

Besides the MX Creative support, Logitech Options+ version 1.83 fixes bugs and adds compatibility with the Alto Keys K98M, the Ergo M575S Trackball, and the MX Ergo S Plus. Here is the full changelog:

New features Alto Keys K98M

Ergo M575S Trackball

MX Ergo S Plus

MX Creative Keypad

MX Creative Dialpad New Features Supported only for the newly released MX Creative Console: Marketplace with plugins. Find a growing library of free plugins, profiles, and more to elevate your creative projects. Our Marketplace is designed to empower creators like you.

Find a growing library of free plugins, profiles, and more to elevate your creative projects. Our Marketplace is designed to empower creators like you. Actions Ring. Create as fast as your imagination can take you with Actions Ring, a customizable on-screen overlay that brings every tool you need to the tip of your cursor. What's fixed Fixes for some random crashes.

If you are interested in the Logitech MX Creative Console, it is available for preorder on Amazon for $199.99. Colors include Graphite (black) and Pale Gray (white).

You can download Logitech Options+ from the official website. The app is available on Windows and macOS. The complete list of compatible accessories from Logitech is available here.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.