Sony will hold a new State of Play event Sept. 24 with over 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games

Confirming previous rumors, Sony has announced it will be streaming a new State of Play event on Tuesday, September 24 to show off a number of games coming to its PlayStation 5 console and its PS VR2 virtual reality headset.

The official PlayStation blog says that the event will be streamed on the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels, starting at 6 pm Eastern time (3 pm Pacific time). Sony says the event will last over 30 minutes and will reveal "news and updates on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world."

The event is taking place just a couple of days before the 2024 edition of the Tokyo Game Show gets underway on September 26. Microsoft will be streaming its own Xbox event on that date, starting at 6 am Eastern time (3 am Pacific) with its own announcements.

There are already rumors that Sony could reveal plans for a Horizon Zero Dawn remastered game for the PS5 and PC during the State of Play event. We could also get some updates on previously announced PS5 games, including Insomiac's Wolverine game, the Marathon game from Bungie, and others. We will almost certainly get some all-new games revealed during State of Play.

Sony previously announced its PlayStation 5 Pro console earlier in September, which has a beefed-up GPU allowing games made specifically for the console to have high graphical fidelity with with 60fps frame rates. Preorders begin later this week, on September 26, for a price of $699.99. It will begin shipping on November 7.

Sony has also announced 30th-anniversary PlayStation versions of both the PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles that will be released in a gray color. Presales will also begin on Sept. 26 and the special edition consoles will begin shipping on November 21.