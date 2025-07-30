Mark Zuckerberg says Meta wants to bring its superintelligence to everyone

Image via Depositphotos

In an open letter titled “Personal Superintelligence,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out his vision for the future of superintelligence and making it accessible to everyone. The tech giant has recently begun to snap up the best AI talent on the market to build a dedicated superintelligence lab.

Zuckerberg says he is “extremely optimistic” that Meta’s superintelligence will “help humanity accelerate our pace of progress.” He believes the technology could “begin a new era of personal empowerment where people will have greater agency to improve the world in the directions they choose.”

The Meta CEO adds that his vision is to bring personal superintelligence to everyone. He believes that the ultimate goal is to build an AI that knows us deeply, understands our goals, and helps us achieve them — something that would be, by far, the most useful form of technology:

This is distinct from others in the industry who believe superintelligence should be directed centrally towards automating all valuable work, and then humanity will live on a dole of its output. At Meta, we believe that people pursuing their individual aspirations is how we have always made progress expanding prosperity, science, health, and culture. This will be increasingly important in the future as well.

Zuckerberg highlights smart glasses — capable of seeing, hearing, and interacting with us — as the kind of context-aware devices that could become our main computing platforms. This vision aligns with Meta’s recent developments in making AI-driven smart glasses.

Over the past few months, Meta has been making the headlines due to poaching AI researchers from rivals such as OpenAI and Apple. Meta is reportedly offering up to $100 million signing bonuses to these researchers, most of whom are Chinese, and almost 40 percent of them are ex-OpenAI staff.

Meta has adopted an aggressive approach as it seeks to establish its own superintelligence lab. Thus, it needs to attract the world’s top talent to make that vision a reality. Superintelligence is a new notion in AI that translates to building an AI model that exceeds human cognitive capabilities and offers an intellectual performance that no human can ever achieve.