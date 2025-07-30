Popular tool for bypassing Windows 11 requirements check gets rebrand and new OOBE features

Windows 10 is 10 years old now and fast approaching its end-of-life (EoL) date. This deadline will likely impact milions of PCs over the globe as many simply can't upgrade to Windows 11 due to its requirements for processors and the dreaded TPM 2.0. However, there are third-party tools which can unofficially give aging PCs a new lease on life, and one such example is Flyby11. Now, the popular utility has received an update which gives it a new name and some fresh capabilities.

The latest update to Flyby11 rebrands it to Flyoobe with version 0.35. The "oobe" in the name refers to "out of the box experience", because the app is pivoting focus to simplifying the OOBE experience by debloating Windows, in a way. The developer believes that skipping Windows 11's requirement checks is only part of the equation, the rest has to do with building a solution that respects user choices rather than bowing to Microsoft's default configurations.

As such, the changelog for Flyoobe version 0.35:

Expanded the Personalization page: You can now switch theme modes for both apps and Windows separately

Improved visual customization broadcasting: Changes are now instantly reflected across the system, similar Windows and the Settings app

Added an option to the Getting Started page for adding the device to a domain (currently via SystemPropertiesComputerName).

Overhauled the Windows Update page for clearer, more responsive feedback on what’s being downloaded and installed.

Refined navigation controls: Forward (center-right) and Back (top-left) buttons are now aligned horizontally—left and right—for a more intuitive feel. Also relocated the Refresh button from top-left to top-right for consistency

Fixed several issues related to custom display scaling.

Those who prefer the classic Flyby11 experience can still use the assets from the latest GitHub release to download that version too. Meanwhile, Flyoobe will be flagged by Microsoft Defender occasionally, but the developer says that this is nothing to worry about as Microsoft has committed to remove the false detection soon. In the mean time, you can download Flyoobe from the GitHub page here if you trust the developer. Do keep in mind that modiying a Windows image carries its own set of risks so only use the utility if you accept those risks.

Thanks for the News Tip, Imajin86!