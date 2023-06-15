Mercedes-Benz teams up with Microsoft to beta test ChatGPT voice chat in its cars

Are we getting closer to having a real KITT AI talking to us in our cars? Maybe. Today, Mercedes-Benz announced a new partnership with Microsoft that will allow owners of some of its cars to access OpenAI's ChatGPT via the car maker's voice assistant.

Mercedes-Benz's press release states it will use Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service for a three-month beta program that will allow 900,000 of its cars to use the ChatGPT generative AI service if those cars have the company's MBUX infotainment system.

Mercedes-Benz states that owners of those cars can sign up for the beta program via the Mercedes me app, or just by saying “Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program." while they are in their car.

The press release states:

Mercedes-Benz combines the best of both worlds, enhancing the validated data of MBUX Voice Assistant with the more natural dialogue format of ChatGPT. Users will experience a voice assistant that not only accepts natural voice commands but can also conduct conversations. Soon, participants who ask the Voice Assistant for details about their destination, to suggest a new dinner recipe, or to answer a complex question, will receive a more comprehensive answer – while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

The car maker says that it will protect customer data generated from this test "from manipulation and misuse." It adds that it will also be keeping "a close eye on potential risks" when its drivers use ChatGPT in its vehicles. It added that "the system will be continuously improved for the benefit of all customers."

Once the three-month beta test period is over, Mercedes-Benz will take a look at the result to further improve the voice assistant so it can "define the rollout strategy for large language models in more markets and languages."