Windows 11 Beta build (KB5027301) lets you disable annoying notifications, boosts Wi-Fi

Today, Microsoft has released builds 22621.1900 and Build 22631.1900 (KB5027301) to the Beta Channel for Windows 11 Insiders. The company writes in its blog post:

Build 22621.1835 = New features off by default.

The new build tries to eliminate a lot of the annoying and distracting notification toasts by offering an option to disable and opt-out if users don't interact with them. The new release also brings better connection performance for Passpoint Wi-Fi. The full changelog is given below:

Changes and Improvements in Build 22631.1900 [General] To minimize distractions from notification toasts, we now detect if the user is interacting with toasts or not and provide a suggestion to turn the toast banners off for such apps. This will only stop the banners from appearing, and you can still find the toasts in the notification center. This feature is beginning to roll out, so not all Insiders in the Dev Channel will see it right away. Suggestions to turn the toast banners. [Networking] Passpoint Wi-Fi networks will now support enhanced connection performance and will display a URL in Quick Settings to provide information to users about the venue or event.

